BOSTON (WHDH) - On the first full day of her administration, Gov. Maura Healey signed an Executive Order establishing the position of climate chief and creating an Office of Climate Innovation and Resilience within the Governor’s Office.

Melissa Hoffer has been appointed as the state’s first climate chief. Massachusetts is the first state in the nation to establish such a position at the cabinet level.

“The climate crisis is Massachusetts’ greatest challenge, but there is enormous opportunity in our response,” said Gov. Healey. “I’m filing this Executive Order today, on the first full day of the Healey-Driscoll Administration, because we have no time to delay. It’s essential that we begin coordinating our climate policy across all state agencies and all communities in Massachusetts so that we can make the progress we so urgently need and drive our clean energy economy.”

The Office of Climate Innovation and Resilience is charged with harnessing all of the resources and authority available to the governor and the executive department to advance the Commonwealth’s climate innovation, mitigation, adaptation, and resilience policies.

The office is led by the climate chief, who is appointed by and reports to the governor and serves as an officer within the governor’s cabinet. The climate chief is required to present initial recommendations to the governor within 180 days.

In addition, each cabinet secretary is required to appoint a climate officer responsible for implementing climate-related efforts within their relevant executive department, in consultation with the climate chief.

On Friday, Healey also swore in her cabinet secretaries and held her first cabinet meeting.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)