BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Maura Healey will travel to Washington DC Wednesday to meet with President Joe Biden, a spokesperson said.

Healey will be one of several governors meeting with the president as he contends with the aftermath of last week’s debate against former President Donald Trump.

As she heads to the nation’s capital, Healey has already weighed in on the debate, telling reporters on Friday “Joe Biden had a bad debate performance.”

“It was tough to watch,” she said.

“I also saw Donald Trump stand up there and lie,” Healey continued. “I saw him brag about overturning Roe once again and taking away health care for women.”

Healey was previously part of a call with two dozen other Democratic governors to discuss the debate on Monday, POLITICO reported.

While many Democratic leaders have rallied around Biden, Texas Representative Lloyd Doggett on Tuesday became the first sitting Democratic member of Congress to publicly call on the president to step down as the party’s 2024 nominee for president.

“President Biden saved our democracy by delivering us from Trump in 2020,” Doggett said in a statement. “He must not deliver us to Trump in 2024.”

He continued saying, “My decision to make these strong reservations public is not done lightly nor does it in any way diminish my respect for all that President Biden has achieved.”

“Recognizing that, unlike Trump, President Biden’s first commitment has always been to our country, not himself, I am hopeful that he will make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw,” Doggett said.

Amid criticism and concern, Biden recently explained his debate performance, pointing to travel to Europe and Los Angeles shortly before the debate.

Biden said back-to-back European trips left him with jet-lag and joked at a fundraiser on Tuesday that he “almost fell asleep on stage,” according to the Associated Press.

“We understand the concerns,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre separately said. “We get it. The President did not have a great night.”

She continued, though, saying “He knows how to do the job.”

“And he knows how to do the job not because he says it, but because his record proves it,” Jean-Pierre said.

