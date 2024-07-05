BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey on Friday urged President Joe Biden to “carefully evaluate” his run for reelection against former President Donald Trump.

In a statement following her Wednesday White House meeting with Biden, Healey expressed her gratitude for the president’s leadership, but said he has a choice to make regarding his campaign.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers have called on Biden to withdraw from the race, citing his age and shaky debate performance last Thursday.

“The best way forward right now is a decision for the President to make,” Healey said. “Over the coming days, I urge him to listen to the American people and carefully evaluate whether he remains our best hope to defeat Donald Trump.”

She said that Biden saved the nation’s democracy in 2020 and has done an “outstanding job over the last four years,” but

Healey also made it clear that no matter what Biden decides, she is committed to “doing everything in my power” to defeat Trump.

Democratic governors including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz have reinforced their support for Biden in his reelection campaign.

U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts is one of three House Democrats to call for Biden to step down so far, following in the footsteps of U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas and U.S. Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva of Arizona, as reported by the Associated Press.

