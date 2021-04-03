Gov. orders flags flown at half staff for Mass. man killed in Capitol attack

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker ordered all state buildings to fly their flags at half-staff to honor a resident killed in an attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Officer Williams Evans, a North Adams native and 18-year-veteran of the U.S. Capitol Police, was killed yesterday after a man rammed a car into a barricade outside the capital.

Flags will stay at half-staff until Tuesday night.

