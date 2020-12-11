Gov. orders Maine businesses to deny entry to patrons who don’t wear masks

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Owners and operators of businesses and indoor spaces in Maine must now deny entry to people who refuse to wear a mask, the state’s governor announced on Friday.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, issued an executive order to enforce the new rules. She said the order simplifies the mask rules in the state.

Previous rules required people to wear masks indoors, and allowed owners and operators to deny entry to patrons who refused. The stricter standard is needed because of the growth of the virus in Maine, Mills said.

“Anyone who still insists on entering a store or other facility without a mask, or insists on taking it off when they come inside, can and should be removed and charged with criminal trespassing,” she said.

Mills said the executive order also makes clear that a medical exemption is not an excuse to enter a business without a mask. Accommodations such as curb-side pickup can be made for individuals with disabilities, she said.

Law enforcement officers are prepared to enforce the new rules, Mills said.

