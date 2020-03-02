Gov. says risk for coronavirus in RI low after two presumptive positive cases

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Rhode Island’s governor says the state is prepared for the coronavirus after two people have tested presumptive positive following a school trip to Italy, but residents are concerned about the virus’ spread.

A man and a teenage girl who are part of the St. Raphael Academy community in Pawtucket tested presumptive positive for the virus Sunday, and a woman is also being tested. All three were members of a recent school trip to Italy, which has been hit hard by the virus.

More than three dozen people went on the trip overall, and they have been told to self-quarantine for two weeks and watch for symptoms.

“We have been informed by the Rhode Island Department of Health that a second ‘presumptive positive’ case of coronavirus has affected another in our community. Please continue to pray for the recovery of those affected,” the school tweeted Sunday.

The man is currently hospitalized but the teenager and woman are being monitored at home. Gov. Gina Raimondo said state officials have been preparing for the virus to appear in the state.

“We knew this was coming and we are prepared, were weren’t at all surprised,” Raimondo said. “We’ve been preparing for weeks, I would say our systems are working. The risk is still very low to the average Rhode Islander … I’m a mother too, I sent the kids to school today.”

But Brittany Lopes, who works near St. Raphael, was still worried.

“I think it’s concerning,” Lopes said. “It’s very scary to know that it’s this close to home.”

