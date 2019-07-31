Gov. urges Vermonters to enjoy outside but watch for ticks

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (AP) — Gov. Phil Scott is urging Vermonters to enjoy the outdoors, but to be careful about ticks that could be carrying dangerous diseases.

Scott says tick-borne diseases are on the rise in Vermont. He says it’s a cause for concern, but there are simple steps people can take to protect themselves.

Scott made the comments Tuesday during a visit to the Billings Farm and Museum in Woodstock along with the state’s top agriculture and public health officials.

They spoke of the state’s tick surveillance program that focuses on the blacklegged tick, which transmits more than 99% of all tick-borne diseases in Vermont.

Once data has been collected from around the state scientists will calculate tick densities, in order to determine the likelihood of human encounters with ticks that can transmit disease.

