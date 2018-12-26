(WHDH) — The United State’s neighbors to the north are claiming their most famous citizen is Santa Claus.

Multiple Canadian government agencies confirmed Santa and the entire Claus clan are citizens.

Immigration officials say Santa’s permanent residence is in the north pole and he has been issued a Canadian passport.

The country’s revenue agency also claims it has detailed tax records on all of Santa’s operations.

It appears it has granted Saint Nick several exceptions to the nation’s tax code, like allowing him to pay his elves with “holiday cheer” and accept cookies as payment for his work.

The North Pole is hundreds of miles from any inhabited area and some contest Canada’s sovereignty over it.

Santa has been silent on the issue.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)