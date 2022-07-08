The demolition of the Government Center Garage is scheduled to resume on Monday and those planning to travel in the vicinity should be prepared for detours and delays.

Officials say that the parts of Congress Street that run under the garage, from New Chardon Street to Sudbury Street, will be closed starting Monday until the end of the summer.

Sudbury Street will also be changed to a one-way street.

The demolition of the garage has been paused since March, after several floors collapsed, killing a construction worker. His death remains under investigation.

