The Social Security Administration released its annual list of the most popular baby names on Friday.

The top 10 names for girls in 2020 were Olivia, Emma, Ava, Charlotte, Sophia, Amelia, Isabella, Mia, Evelyn and Harper.

The top 10 names for boys were Liam, Noah, Oliver, Elijah, William, James, Benjamin, Lucas, Henry and Alexander.

