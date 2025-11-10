BOSTON (WHDH) - The government shutdown continued to cause flight frustrations for millions of travelers across the country over the weekend and into Monday.

By 5 a.m., 52 Monday flights had been cancelled and 22 had been delayed.

Over the weekend nationwide, more than 5,400 flights were cancelled and nearly 18,000 more were delayed.

The FAA’s mandated cancellations will jump to 6% on Monday and will rise to 10% by Friday.

Travelers said these last minute delays and cancellations have only made travel more stressful.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said any end of the government shutdown won’t immediately restore air traffic control issues because it will take time for workers to return to work.

