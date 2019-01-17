Government shutdown impacting Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - The government shutdown is impacting Logan Airport.

Members of the National Air Traffic Controller’s Association handed out leaflets to travelers Thursday.

They say air traffic controllers have been working without pay or forced out of work on furlough since the shutdown started.

Association members say that’s led to a drop in safety and efficiency.

“A lot of people come here; they fly. They don’t realize the integral details as to what keeps them safe,” NATCA New England Regional Vice President Mick Devine said. “And we’d like them to know what this shutdown is doing to affect them, and how it’s going to affect them, not only today, but in the months and years coming.”

The air traffic controllers will continue handing out leaflets at Logan through the rest of the week.

