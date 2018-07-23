PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s governor says she’ll try to expand the state’s free tuition program if she’s elected to a second term.

Democrat Gina Raimondo said Monday she wants to offer free tuition at the University of Rhode Island and Rhode Island College. Currently it’s offered at the Community College of Rhode Island.

Raimondo also wants any Rhode Island adult to be able to attend CCRI for free, not just recent graduates.

Raimondo proposed giving in-state residents two years free tuition at the three public colleges in 2017, saying then it’d cost $30 million annually. Lawmakers scaled back that plan in the budget.

When asked about the announcement, Democratic opponent Matt Brown’s campaign said Raimondo tries to sound like a Democrat to get elected. The campaign didn’t say whether Brown would seek to expand the program.

