BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Maura Healey announced Monday that all hotel migrant shelters in Massachusetts will close this summer.

The closure is set to take place six months earlier than originally expected. Only 32 hotels remain, down from a peak of 100 in 2023.

The state says reforms — like a six-month stay limit, job placement programs, and stronger case management — have helped more families leave the shelters.

Governor Maura Healey said in a statement, ““A hotel is no place to raise a family, and they are the least cost effective. That’s why we implemented reforms to lower caseloads and the cost of the shelter system.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)