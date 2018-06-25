Governor Baker: Allegations against son will get independent probe

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker says he expects a fair and through investigation into an accusation of improper conduct by his adult son aboard a jetliner.

In his first public comments on the incident, Baker told reporters Monday that he loved his son, “but obviously these allegations are serious and they deserve an independent review,” by the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts.

The Republican governor said Andrew Baker, who goes by the nickname A.J., was fully cooperating.

JetBlue said its crew on a flight from Washington was notified on Wednesday night of an incident between customers.

The plane was met by authorities in Boston.

Baker says no one in state government is involved in the investigation.

No charges have been lodged and Andrew Baker’s attorney has said his client looks forward to resolving the matter.

