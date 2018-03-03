Governor Baker declares state of emergency following damaging storm

(WHDH) — Governor Charlie Baker has declared a state of emergency following a massive storm that has knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of residents in Massachusetts.

The state of emergency, effective immediately, allows the state to use federal resources to provide assistance in the state’s recovery efforts.

More than 350,000 people are still without power after Friday’s storm.

The full statement from the governor is below.

Today, Governor Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency, effective immediately, to help protect the Commonwealth’s citizens and property from the impacts of the storm and expedite the use of Commonwealth resources throughout the recovery process. Declaring a state of emergency will allow the deployment of federal and interstate resources, if required, to provide necessary assistance in the Commonwealth’s emergency response and what is anticipated to be a prolonged recovery effort. The declaration will permit the Commonwealth to request and receive mutual aid assistance from other states through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact if deemed necessary and also facilitate the immediate procurement and deployment of goods and services needed to ensure prompt and effective response and recovery from this storm. The state of emergency shall remain in effect until notice is given in the Governor’s judgment that it is no longer necessary. There is no statewide travel ban associated with this declaration, though some municipalities have instituted their own restrictions.

On Thursday, Governor Baker signed an order to activate the National Guard to assist local police and fire departments with evacuation and rescue efforts. The National Guard mobilized 53 vehicles to various cities, towns and strategic locations throughout Eastern Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) continues to work with municipalities and state agencies to plan for the remainder of this storm and coordinate assistance for the cleanup efforts to come.

The citizens of the Commonwealth are encouraged to check MEMA for critical updates and direct general questions to the 24-hour citizen information telephone line by dialing 2-1-1 or visiting www.Mass211.org.

