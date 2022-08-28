BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Charlie Baker, along with MBTA officials, will visit the State Street Orange Line stop on Sunday.

The group will survey the progress crews have made in repairs and construction on the line.

The MBTA said are progressing as planned during the 30-day shutdown.

In the lead-up to the shutdown, MBTA officials said the pause in rail service will allow crews to do five years’ worth of work on the Orange Line in the 720 hours they have been allotted.

