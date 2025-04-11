BOSTON (WHDH) - Christopher Flanagan, 37, of Dennis, Massachusetts State Representative for the First Barnstable District, was arrested Friday morning.

Flanagan was indicted on five counts of wire fraud and one count of falsification of records for “allegedly orchestrating a multi-faceted scheme that defrauded a local trade association of tens of thousands of dollars, used to fund personal and political expenses and falsifying record to conceal his alleged conduct”, according to U.S. Attorney Leah Foley’s office.

Federal prosecutors said he used the money to pay off his personal credit card bills, to fund his campaign for state representative, and to pay for items for his home, including an air conditioner.

Governor Maura Healey called on Flanagan to resign.

“These are serious allegations against Representative Flanagan that threaten to undermine the important work of the Legislature and cast doubt on his ability to faithfully serve his constituents,” Healey said in a statement. “He should resign.”

The First Barnstable District includes Dennis, Yarmouth, and Brewster.

Flanagan is set to appear in federal court in Boston Friday afternoon.

