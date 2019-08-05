Governor directs flags to fly at half-staff to honor victims

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo has directed all U.S. and state flags at state agencies and buildings to fly at half-staff in honor of the victims of weekend shootings in Texas and Ohio.

The Democrat said Monday that flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Thursday.

Twenty people were killed in a mass shooting at an El Paso, Texas, shopping center on Saturday.

Nine more people were killed in Dayton, Ohio, on Saturday night.

Raimondo in a statement said she is “heartbroken” by the shootings.

She called for changing gun laws and said “It is long past time to take action against gun violence.”

