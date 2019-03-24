‘Governor for a Day’ contest opens in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is again asking students to put him out of a job, for a day.

The “Governor for a Day” competition is open to students in grades 6 and up. Applicants must submit a 250 to 500-word essay starting with “If I were Governor for a day, I would…” The winner will be invited to join Sununu for a day full of educational experiences.

Essays can be submitted by mail, email to GovernorForaDay@nh.gov or via Facebook messenger to the governor’s account. The deadline is April 26.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)