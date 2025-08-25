BOSTON (WHDH) - Over 220 troops have been on patrol in Washington D.C. and on Sunday night, they began carrying weapons.

President Trump feels boots on the ground has made the Capitol safer.

Trump said he would like to send troops to other cities. He’s mentioned Chicago and Baltimore as possibilities.

“You really want to be asked to go, you know?” President Trump said. “I hate to barge in on a city and then be treated horribly by corrupt politicians and bad politicians.”

Governor Maura Healey responded to the idea of troops potentially ever being deployed to Massachusetts streets.

“We’re prepared, but I don’t want to see that happen. That would just be terribly disrespectful to the states, disrespectful to the troops,” Healey said.

Mayor Michelle Wu, who is running for reelection, attended a campaign event for seniors in Dorchester.

“We have bee in their sites for months at this point, because our city represents everything that showcases why they’re wrong,” Wu said. “They’re wrong on the law, they’re wrong on safety. We’re the safest major city in the country because everyone is involved in safety here.”

Though crime is a reality of city life, she says Boston streets are safe and getting safer.

Wu says she is closely monitoring legal challenges that could be mounted in other citites.

On Monday, President Trump signed an executive order creating specialized national guard units to maintain public safety.

While Trump has not said he’d like to send troops to Boston, he has mentioned one major city.

“As you know, Chicago is a killing field right now,” President Trump said.

“The brave men and women who signed up to serve our country did not sign up to occupy American cities,” said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson in response. “This is costly, illegal, and unconstitutional.”

Back home, the governor, who acts as commander in chief of the Massachusetts national guard, also discounts any idea that troops are needed to keep the streets safe.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)