BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Maura Healey and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng addressed Wednesday’s “hitching” incident where two green line trolleys rolled into each other, causing roughly 100 riders to evacuate and walk the tracks.

Officials say no one was hurt, and green line service between Park Street and Government Center was shut down for roughly an hour before resuming.

“What we’re seeing today, over the last two years, is that we are minimizing or eliminating those type of instances that we did have yesterday, and they’re gonna be fewer and further apart,” said Eng.

“Wherever there is an issue, like an accident, we’re right on it,” said Governor Healey. “And Phil and the team are right on it and addressing that, and we will continue to be.”

MBTA officials are investigating the incident and are looking into a possible human error that could be to blame.

“The investigation is still on going. Technically, per FTA rules, it was a collision, but literally if we intended to link the two trains together, that’s what happened. It rolled 3 feet, the two couplers tied, and they were connected, again, I’m glad no one was injured,” said Eng.

