BOSTON (WHDH) - For many fans, scoring a ticket to a big concert or sporting event can often feel impossible.

Governor Maura Healey is now looking to show some “Northern Attitude” to ticket resale companies.

“Our legislation is going to cap resale ticket prices and fees for all concerts,” Healey said. “We’re saying that no concert can be resold for more than 110% of the face value the original ticket price”

The new bill is being dubbed “The Great Divide Act,” a nod to singer Noah Kahan following his four sold-out shows at Fenway Park.

“So those $200 Noah Kahan tickets can only be sold for $220 now,” Healey said. “Wish we had this in place last week, right?”

Healey’s proposal would also cap resale fees at 10% of the ticket price, ban “speculative” ticket sales, meaning sellers cannot list tickets they don’t actually have, and it would crack down on misleading resale websites.

“We must put an end to a predatory billion-dollar scalping industry and make music more affordable and make having fun more affordable,” State Senator Dylan Fernandes said.

The bill is getting the stamp of approval from Kahan himself.

“I heard about what you’re announcing today, and I just wanted to let you know how excited I am about it,” Kahan said. “I absolutely love that the New England states have an opportunity to lead the charge on this topic.”

Healey followed in Kahan’s footsteps with a phone call from the singer. Something we saw Kahan do during his shows at Fenway.

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