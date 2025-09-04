BOSTON (WHDH) - Robert Kennedy Junior was grilled on Capitol Hill as the Health and Human Services Secretary defended changes he and the Trump administration made to Health Care in America, specifically surrounding access to vaccines.

Kennedy has been shaking up the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) firing its director and purging a key vaccine advisory committee, stacking it with anti-vaccine advocates.

Democrats and many scientists expressed concern that the committee will roll back requirements for school vaccines against diseases like hepatitis, measles, and rubella.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey reacted to what she sees as a federal government pullback from vaccine access by putting state health department recommendations before the CDC, requiring insurance companies to pay for the COVID vaccine and allow pharmacists to give the shots.

“Making sure that people have access to the vaccines that they need and that their family members need,” Healey said.

Governor Healey says she’s not going to follow the lead of Florida’s governor and surgeon general by removing vaccine requirements, including those for children going to school.

“I think a lot of people are going to think twice about going to Florida,” Healey said. “I don’t think measles was a souvenir that you were looking to return with after a trip to Disneyworld. That’s what I think!”

