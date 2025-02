BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Maura Healey will welcome a royal visitor to the State House on Monday.

His majesty King Abdullah the Second of Jordan will meet with the governor to discuss business and economic ties between Massachusetts and Jordan.

The king’s visit was scheduled for December, but postponed due to weather and flight issues.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)