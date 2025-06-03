CHARLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Governor Maura Healey visited a new Amazon fulfillment center in Charlton on Tuesday.

The facility is nearly three million square feet and will play a role in delivering packages.

“This amazing facility, cutting edge technology, I was struck by how smooth everything is, how clean everything is,” said Healey. “The sophistication of the technology… Its an incredible logistics operation, its an incredible operation and display of technology, these robotics. I’m so pumped [these] robots are also made in Massachusetts.”

