BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Maura Healey and Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll officially launched their re-election campaign Tuesday.

“There’s more for us to do, a lot more,” Healey said in a video. “That’s why I’m running for re-election. To lower costs, make life better, and stand up to Donald Trump.”

Healey pledged to continue a focus on protecting the people of Massachusetts in her second term.

As of now, no other Democrats have officially entered the race.

Three Republican candidates have declared their candidacies: Mike Kennealy, who worked in state housing and economic development, former MBTA Chief Administrator Brian Shortsleeve, and former CEO Michael Minogue.

