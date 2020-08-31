Governor: Most Rhode Island schools cleared to resume in-person classes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Every public school district in Rhode Island except two have been given the go-ahead to resume in-person classes when schools reopen next month, Gov. Gina Raimondo said Monday.

Children are scheduled to return to school on Sept. 14 and “our expectation is that’s what you will do,” the Democratic governor said at a news conference.

To be ready, five metrics had to be met, including low hospitalization and spread rate statewide; an ability to return coronavirus test results within 48 to 72 hours; and enough protective supplies.

Only Providence and Central Falls have not met the metrics. Those cities have had the highest coronavirus rates in the state.

Raimondo said she understands that reopening schools is not risk free.

