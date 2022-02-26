New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu ordered Russian-made vodka pulled from state-run liquor stores on Saturday.

In a tweet, Sununu said he signed an executive order instructing the stores to remove “Russian-made and Russian-branded spirits” from stores until further notice.

“New Hampshire stands with the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom,” Sununu tweeted.

This morning I signed an Executive Order instructing @nhliquorwine outlets to begin removing Russian-made and Russian-branded spirits from our liquor and wine outlets until further notice.



New Hampshire stands with the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom. 🇺🇦 — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) February 26, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)