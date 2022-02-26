New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu ordered Russian-made vodka pulled from state-run liquor stores on Saturday.
In a tweet, Sununu said he signed an executive order instructing the stores to remove “Russian-made and Russian-branded spirits” from stores until further notice.
“New Hampshire stands with the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom,” Sununu tweeted.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)