Governor says no to DMV plan to charge $15 walk-in fee

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo has rejected a plan by the Division of Motor Vehicles to charge drivers a $15 fee just to walk in the door of a DMV office.

A spokesman for Raimondo said Friday that the Democratic governor would not be including the fee in her budget for next year. DMV officials later said the plan is dead.

The agency said the $15 “in-person” customer service fee was aimed at cutting wait times by reducing the number of walk-ins and boosting the number of online transactions. Average wait times last year were over an hour.

The new fee would have generated more than $1 million in revenue per year. It only would have applied to transactions that can be done online, including license and registration renewals.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)