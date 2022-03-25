BELFAST, Maine (AP) — Residents near a burning potato-processing plant were urged to shelter in place until the fire was brought under control Thursday.

Firefighters battled the massive fire at the Penobscot McCrum plant for hours. No one was hurt in the blaze but extensive damage to the structure put 130 people out of work.

Gov. Janet Mills, who surveyed damage with company CEO Jay McCrum and City Manager Erin Herbig, said her administration will do all it can to help the company, workers and community recover.

At the fire’s peak, residents within a quarter-mile (0.4 kilometers) were told to shelter in place, and to close windows and turn off any ventilation systems that might draw in air from the outside, according to the Waldo County Emergency Management Agency.

At one point, the fire forced the closure of the U.S. Route 1 bridge, and Belfast Area High School sent students home.

