Governor urges Vermonters not to become complacent

Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday urged Vermonters not to become complacent about the coronavirus with the number of cases growing in some other parts of the country, the Northeast and Quebec.

Vermont had a total of 50 cases from Sept. 15-28, its lowest two-week total since late May when there were 45.

“With the positive trends we’ve had for months, I know it can be easy to let your guard down, to get out more, see more friends, go to more gatherings, interact with more and with different groups, get a little closer, stay a little longer and pull that mask down more often,” said Scott, a Republican. But the safety measures are in place for a reason and are working, he said.

“If we let up, and get more relaxed all of the hard work we’ve done can slip away as well, just like we’ve seen in other places like Hawaii, Montana and even Wyoming,” he said.

Michael Pieciak, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation, who is managing the state’s COVID-19 data, pointed to several outbreaks in Maine linked to a wedding and reception in Millinocket, Maine, in early August that became a superspreader event.

That event led to outbreaks in different parts of the state including at a nursing home in Madison and a jail in southern Maine, with 180 cases and eight deaths. The eight who died had not attended the wedding.

It’s ”really critical not to become complacent,” he said.

Scott urged Vermonters to keep track of what they’re doing and how many people they come into contact with, wear a mask, keep six feet apart, even among friends, and avoid large crowds, especially indoors. While most people who contract the coronavirus recover after suffering only mild to moderate symptoms, it can be deadly for older patients and those with other health problems.

_____

SCHOOLS, COLLEGES

The restart of schools and colleges and universities continues to go well, Vermont officials said Tuesday, with low numbers of COVID-19 cases.

“We are really not having much more than a plateau in cases in those settings,” said Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine.

In primary schools, Vermont has had four confirmed COVID-19 cases in three schools and one presumptive case, Pieciak said. The presumptive case is in Caledonia County where someone tested positive by antigen test and results of a PCR test are pending, Levine said.

That compares to New Hampshire with 53 cases in 36 schools and Maine with 32 cases in 15 schools, he said.

“We still are comparing quite favorably even to those states that have low prevalence in their communities,” he said.

Among Vermont’s colleges and universities, there have been 47 positive tests as of Monday, state officials said.

_____

NURSING FACILITY

Two employees and one patient at a Rutland nursing facility have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Testing was underway for all staff and residents of the Mountain View Center, officials said. The Health Department learned of the positive cases on Friday.

“We’re still awaiting further data but there have been no other cases reported in that facility,” Levine said Tuesday. “The facility is practicing great infectious control practices and all the appropriate quarantining of staff and patients has occurred.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)