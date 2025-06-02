BOSTON (WHDH) - On Monday, Governor Maura Healey released the results of a survey of state-owned land that she says can be used for housing development.

The goal is to create more affordable housing in Massachusetts.

The governor’s office unveiled over 450 acres that could be used to build homes.

Healey expects the new development could create as many as 3,500 new housing units across Massachusetts.

Healey says she doesn’t want to see space wasted that could benefit state residents.

“When I drive around the state, when I take a walk in some of our great state parks and public spaces, areas, you come across buildings that are just, like, decrepit, right?” Healey said. “That are boarded up, that aren’t being used. There’s, like, all this land out there, and I just think it’s so important, what we’re doing right now. Let’s turn those properties into something useful, and there’s nothing more useful right now than creating housing for residents in Massachusetts.”

The governor’s office says 1,500 new housing units are already under development and that an additional 17 sites are expected to be ready for developers by next year.

