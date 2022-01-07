MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents across the Bay State have prepared for Friday’s winter storm that is expected to bring up to 8 inches of snow to some areas.

Shoppers flocked to Home Depot in Plymouth on Thursday in search of items such as salt, shovels, and other items to help them combat the snow.

“We’re completely ready. We have pellet fuel, we have generators, everything you can imagine,” said Home Depot manager Lorraine Puleo. “We’re ready to go.”

Customer Shelagh Smith said she went to the home improvement store to purchase a snow blower to help make clearing her driveway easier Friday.

“Apparently it was time to get a snow blower. The driveway is incredibly long and down a hill so plows don’t do it, and it’s better than shoveling,” said Smith.

Residents also packed local supermarkets on Thursday, picking up basics like bread and milk.

Flakes began falling early Thursday morning with heavy snow expected until 11 a.m.

The storm is creating poor travel conditions during the morning commute.

The Mass. Department of Transportation has deployed nearly 2,000 pieces of equipment to treat the snowy roadways.

