(CNN) — Grace, once more at tropical storm strength, was bringing heavy rain Tuesday afternoon to earthquake-shattered Haiti, Jamaica and eastern Cuba.

The center of Grace will move over Jamaica with tropical storm-force winds, strong surf and flooding rains, the National Hurricane Center said.

Tropical storm warnings were in effect for Jamaica, the Cayman islands and several provinces in Cuba, the NHC said.

Grace was about 25 miles east of Montego Bay, Jamaica, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, according to the NHC.

Overnight, Grace’s center passed briefly over Haiti’s Tiburon Peninsula, bringing heavy rains, the NHC said.

“I am worried about the upcoming storm as it can complicate the situation for us,” Jerry Chandler, head of Haiti’s civil protection agency, said before the storm on Sunday.

Grace is forecast to produce another few inches of rain to the area recovering from a 7.2-magnitude earthquake that hit Saturday, killing at least 1,419 people.

The NHC said the rainfall could lead to flash and urban flooding and possible mudslides.

Grace could near hurricane strength

After the storm delivers these strong winds and heavy rains to Jamaica and Cuba, it will make a run at Mexico.

Over the next several days, Grace is expected to continue west to west northwest, moving near the Cayman Islands on Tuesday night and approaching the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico late Wednesday or early Thursday, the NHC said.

“Grace could be near hurricane strength when it approaches the Yucatan coast of Mexico late Wednesday and early Thursday,” the NHC said.

The area will likely get 3 to 6 inches of rain, which may lead to flash flooding and urban flooding.

Once it emerges on the other side of the peninsula and into the Bay of Campeche, it should intensify once more and threaten the Gulf Coast of Mexico this weekend.

