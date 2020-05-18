Graceland set to reopen Thursday after coronavirus closings

(CNN) — The gates of Graceland, Elvis Presley’s famed home and estate, will reopen with reduced capacity on Thursday, two months after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are so excited to welcome you back to Elvis Presley’s Graceland, 100+ acres dedicated to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” Graceland says on its website.

Located in Shelby County in Memphis, Tennessee, Graceland was Presley’s home until his death in 1977. The estate is one of the most visited houses in the country and a pilgrimage of sorts for musicians and rock ‘n’ roll fans, including a number of celebrities and heads of state.

As part of the reopening, Graceland associates will be required to wear masks at work, and guests will be “highly encouraged” to do so as well. All guests and associates will undergo temperature checks, and associates will have required hand-washing breaks in their day, the website says. Tours will be smaller, as well.

“With Mansion tours reduced to 25% capacity, you will have the unique opportunity to walk in Elvis’ footsteps like never before — in your own personal tour space spread out from other touring guests,” the Graceland website says. “Social distancing at its best!”

Shelby County has reported over 3,700 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 84 deaths as of Sunday morning, the second-largest cluster in Tennessee. The county is currently in Phase 1 of its reopening plan.

