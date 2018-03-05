Graco high chair recalled after five children hurt

(WHDH) — Graco has announced a recall of its Table2Table 6-in-1 high chair and activity table following reports that children could fall out of the seat, resulting in minor injuries.

According to the company’s website, the table’s rear legs can pivot, resulting in a potential fall hazard.

Graco says it has received five reports of children falling from the seat, resulting in minor injuries such as bumps and bruises.

Around 36,000 units are impacted by the recall.

The high chairs have a model number 1969721 and were sold from June 4, 2016 through Sept. 28, 2017.

Customers who are impacted should stop using the chair and will receive a free replacement kit and installation instructions.

For more information, visit the company’s website here.

