MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — The high school graduation rate in Massachusetts continues to improve.

State officials say 88.3 percent of students who were ninth graders in the 2013-2014 school year, or who transferred into that class, graduated within four years. That was up from 87.5 percent for the previous class.

It marks the 11th consecutive year that the four-year graduation rate improved in Massachusetts. The high school dropout rate, meanwhile, fell to 1.8 percent in the 2016-2017 school year, marking the lowest rate in several decades.

Officials said graduation rates were higher for Hispanic, black and Asian students, while dropout rates fell significantly in several urban school districts including Quincy, Taunton, Lowell, Haverhill and New Bedford.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)