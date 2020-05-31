Graffiti found on wall of elementary school in Merrimac, officials say

MERRIMAC, MASS. (WHDH) - Graffiti was discovered on a wall outside of an elementary school on Sunday in Merrimac, officials said.

Officers responding to a wall spray painted outside of the Helen R. Donaghue School on Union Street found the worlds “Black Lives Matter” and “ACAB” in large letters on the concrete wall, police said.

Officers also saw ACAB spray-painted on the highway department building earlier in the day, officials said. Police say the letters stand for “All Cops are Bastards.”

Members of the Essex County Sheriff’s Office are working to have the graffiti professionally removed, according to police.

The Board of Selectmen and school officials have been notified, including the Pentucket Regional School District superintendent, police said.

