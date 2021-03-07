Grafton man runs 48 miles in 48 hours to raise awareness of rare disease

GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Grafton man ran for nearly 50 miles this weekend to raise awareness about his son’s rare disease — and money to fight it.

Starting Friday, Chris Marino ran 48 miles through Grafton in 48 hours, making the journey in 4-hour chunks. Marino said the run got a lot of attention.

“We’ve been pinching ourselves all weekend, I’m still coming to terms with the success of it,” Marino said. “It completely blew my mind.”

Chris and Katie Marino’s son Braden was diagnosed with the rare genetic disorder adrenoleukodystrophy, or ALD, in 2019. The disease affects the brain, spinal cord and adrenal glands, and required Braden to be hospitalized.

Katie Marino said the diagnosis was devastating.

“We were sitting on the couch crying because when you google this the first thing you see is ‘Disease that’s a vegetative state, death in two years,’ so that was where we thought Braden was going to be,” Katie recalled.

But within minutes of the family e-mailing an ALD help group, Dr. Florian Eichler — who is researching the disease at MGH — called them and gave them hope. Chris Marino’s run was raising money to continue Eichler’s research.

Chris Marino said he encouraged other people to take action.

“Maybe it’s not running, it could be anything, but lead by example and get out of their comfort zone, do something different to challenge yourself, that’s an important message,” Marino said. “And give back.”

To donate to Eichler’s research, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)