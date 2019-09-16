Grafton police investigate 2 rollover crashes in 1 day

GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Grafton police are investigating the causes behind two rollover crashes that occurred within six hours of each other Monday.

Officers responding to reports of a motor vehicle accident on both Elmwood and Pleasant Streets found the vehicles overturned. One of the cars slammed into a utility pole.

In a post on the department’s Twitter page, officers confirmed that no one was seriously injured in either crash.

Officer’s are now urging drivers to use caution when behind the whell and “always make driving your main priority.”