Grafton police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Grafton Police Department is turning to the public for help locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Nicholas Bell left his home in the Nottingham neighborhood about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

He is likely to be wearing a red hoodie, jeans, white sneakers, a backpack, and black rimmed glasses, according the Grafton Police Department.

He is described as being about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grafton Police Department at 508-839-2858.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)