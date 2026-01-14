GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Grafton public schools bus driver was arrested following an investigation into crimes against children.

The 54-year-old man from Worcester was charged with two counts of kidnapping, reckless endangerment of a child, misleading police, and tampering with evidence.

In a statement from Jay Cummings, the Superintendent of Grafton Public Schools, the bus driver allegedly deviated from his route with students on the bus and made unauthorized stops.

The statement reads, “Last night, the Grafton Police Department arrested a driver formerly employed by AA Transportation. This individual was not assigned to general student transportation routes. He was charged with Kidnapping and Reckless Endangerment of a Child under 18. This driver deviated from his route with students in the vehicle and made unauthorized stops.

We are in direct communication with the families impacted and are offering support and resources as needed. We are working closely with the Grafton Police Department and AA Transportation as the investigation continues. Because it is still an active investigation, we are limited in our ability to share any additional details. Families with specific questions related to the investigation are encouraged to contact the Grafton Police Department. Anyone with additional concerns related to student transportation may also reach out directly to the district (businfo@grafton.k12.ma.us) so they can be quickly addressed.

We take this matter extremely seriously and remain committed to the safety and well-being of every student entrusted to our care.”

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact (508) 839-2858.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)