NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - Donald Glover, also known as the singer and rapper Childish Gambino, was spotted in downtown Nantucket Wednesday.

Rachel Silverstein, who took the photo with Gambino, said it was “so cool” to meet the actor, singer and rapper.

“He was so friendly,” she said.

Gambino has two Grammy Awards, one for his 2018 song “Redbone” and another for his 2019 “This is America,” which drew national attention to addressing the issue of gun violence in the U.S., the high rate of mass shootings and various other social issues in the country. He is also recognized for his acting roles in the shows “Community” and, more recently, “Atlanta.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)