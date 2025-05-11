LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Multi-platinum, Grammy-winning artist Zach Bryan has purchased the historic former Saint Jean Baptiste Church building in Lowell, ensuring its transformation into the previously announced Jack Kerouac Center.

The collaboration between Bryan and the Jack Kerouac Estate marks a significant step toward honoring the legacy of one of America’s most iconic writers while fostering creativity in the heart of Kerouac’s hometown.

The former church, a beloved Lowell landmark where Kerouac served as an altar boy, and mourners gathered for his 1969 funeral mass, will be converted into a vibrant cultural hub where two creative forces meet.

Bryan’s involvement marks a turning point, bringing essential funding and renewed energy. His commitment has provided the momentum needed to turn years of planning into a tangible reality, paving the way for the center to become a cornerstone of creativity and inspiration in Lowell.

The center will feature exhibits, live music, public readings, and community events.

“We’ve been working on this deal with Zach and his team for several months,” said Sylvia Cunha, who leads Marketing and Business Development for the Jack Kerouac Estate.

“Zach reached out in October, and right from the start, it was clear he shared our passion for honoring Jack’s legacy while also creating a dynamic, creative space. He stepped up and delivered in a big way, showing incredible generosity. Our immediate focus is to bring the building up to code so we can start using the space for music and other events while forming new partnerships to help us bring this vision to life and ensure its lasting success.”

By repurposing the 20,439 square foot building into a space that fosters creative exploration, Bryan pays tribute to Jack Kerouac’s spirit while carrying forward a legacy they both embody.

Once a place of worship, the church will become a sanctuary for creativity — an open environment where diverse artists, thinkers, and performers can experiment, push boundaries, and share their visions with the world.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Zach Bryan and his team to honor Jack Kerouac in such a meaningful way,” said Jim Sampas, the Literary Executor of the Jack Kerouac Estate. “The Jack Kerouac Center will stand as a lasting symbol of inspiration, forever linking Jack and Zach. [Bryan’s Investment] is a significant addition to the cultural fabric of Lowell and beyond, drawing visitors from all over the world.”

Built in 1890, Saint Jean Baptiste was the center of the burgeoning French-Canadian community in Lowell well into the 20th century.

