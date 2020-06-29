WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A coyote that police affectionately nicknamed Gramps has been seen roaming around a Waltham neighborhood, periodically stopping to take naps.

Police say they’ve received numerous calls about a coyote who seems sick or injured in the area of Dale Street.

This coyote was rescued on April 26 from that road and underwent rehab at Tuft’s.

Gramps was tagged by Massachusetts Fish & Game and released back to his home territory.

He is not sick but he does not get around as well as he once did, police said. Gramps is also shedding, which may make him look mangy.

Police are urging the public to leave Gramps alone and to yell at him to get him to run away.

