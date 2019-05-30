Grand jury indicts East Brookfield man accused of making more than 50 illegal helicopter flights from backyard

EAST BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A federal grand jury has indicted an East Brookfield man accused of making more than 50 illegal helicopter flights that originated and ended in his backyard.

Antonio Santonastaso, 59, was indicted on one count of serving as an airman without an airman certificate, two counts of making false statements to federal agents and one count of attempted witness tampering, United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling announced Thursday. Santonastaso was arrested and charged by complaint earlier this month.

The Federal Aviation Administration revoked Santonastaso’s license to pilot an aircraft in 2000 after he participated in the theft of a helicopter from Norwood Memorial Airport, according to court documents.

Despite being aware of the revocation, prosecutors say Santonastaso went on more than 50 R-22 helicopter flights between April 28, 2018, and Nov. 11, 2018. FAA inspectors concluded that Santonastaso’s flight path was “extremely hazardous.”

When questioned by the FAA and federal agents, it’s alleged that Santonastaso repeatedly made false statements regarding his eligibility to pilot the helicopter.

Prosecutors also say Santonastaso falsely claimed to have not learned that the FAA had revoked his license, and made false statements regarding his applications for a medical certificate, which is required in order to operate an aircraft.

Santonastaso faces up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000

