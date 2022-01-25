FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of brutally murdering his ex-wife before setting her Franklin home on fire has been indicted on multiple charges.

A Norfolk Grand Jury issued eight indictments against Brendon Owen, 47, of East Bridgewater, including murder, armed assault in a dwelling, armed home invasion, kidnapping arson, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, and two counts of violation of a restraining order, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey announced Tuesday.

Emergency crews responding to a home on Grace Lane shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 17, 2021, found a burning home with 49-year-old Shirley Owen inside the breezeway, according to the DA’s office.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brendon Owen, who had been armed with a lead pipe and a hammer, had attacked his ex-wife and then doused the home in lighter fluid before setting it on fire, prosecutors said during his initial arraignment last month.

He also allegedly used duct tape to restrain Shirley Owen’s mother in a bathroom but she was able to break free and run to a neighbor’s home, where she called 911 to report the ongoing attack on her daughter.

Brendon Owen entered a not guilty plea in Wrentham District Court at his December arraignment on charges of murder, home invasion, kidnapping, arson of a dwelling, and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury.

The indictments against him now move the matter to Norfolk Superior Court where he will be arraigned again in the coming weeks.

“I would remind anyone reading who may feel unsafe in their relationship that the Commonwealth’s 24-hours SafeLink domestic violence hotline is a resource available 24 hours a day for anyone affected by domestic or dating violence,” Morrissey said. “That toll-free number is 877-785-2020.”

