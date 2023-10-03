A 19-year-old man from Medfield has been indicted in connection with a boat crash in Dennis that left a teen dead, according to officials.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office announced that David K. Sullivan was indicted by a grand jury for his role in the death of 17-year-old Sadie Mauro.

Mauro, a rising senior at Dover-Sherborn High School, was aboard a boat with several others when it crashed into a jetty in Sesuit Harbor around 9 p.m. on July 21.

Five people were injured while Mauro was initially unaccounted for, police said. Her body was later recovered around 11:30 p.m. following a search and rescue operation conducted around Cold Storage Beach.

According to the DA’s office, Sullivan was indicted on charges that included:

Death of a person caused by operating vessel/boat under the influence of intoxicating liquor



Possession of false RMV documents



Minor in possession of alcohol



Operation of a vessel while under the influence of intoxication liquor causing serious bodily injury (x2 counts)



Reckless or negligent operation of a vessel causing death

“The District Attorney would like to express his deepest condolences to the deceased 17-year old’s family and loved ones,” the DA’s office stated in a news release.

Mauro’s loss was immediately felt by the Dover-Sherborn High School community, with school officials referring to the 17-year-old student-athlete as “an absolute star,” “super polite and respectful all the time,” and “just a real genuine kid.”

Mauro was an avid lacrosse player who had committed to play at the collegiate level for Gettysburg College.

According to the DA’s office, Sullivan is due to appear in Barnstable Superior Court for his arraignment on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)