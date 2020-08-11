Grand jury indicts Marshfield man accused of fatally shooting a school nurse

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Norfolk County Grand Jury has indicted a 61-year-old man accused of shooting his former neighbor at her home in Braintree just under two months ago.

Robert Bonang, of Marshfield, was indicted for the murder of Laurie Melchionda Tuesday, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

He was also indicted on two counts of possession a large capacity weapon and/or feeding device, a single count of carrying a firearm, and an additional count of illegal possession of ammunition.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Acorn Street and Howie Road shortly before 11 a.m. found 59-year-old Laurie Melchionda suffering from gunshot wounds in the entryway of her front door, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Melchionda was taken to South Shore Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Melchionda, who served as the director of health services for Weston Public Schools, was targeted by Bonang, according to Morrissey. A motive for the alleged murder was not immediately clear.

Bonang, wearing a brown uniform, allegedly knocked on Melchionda’s door and started shooting as soon as she opened it. Sources told 7’s Steve Cooper that Bonang was also sporting a wig and had a rifle concealed in a cardboard box.

He is currently being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in Quincy District Court on Friday for a probable cause hearing though it is likely that date will be changed in light of these indictments.

No arraignment date has been scheduled in Norfolk Superior Court at this time.

